Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 10:27 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Brewers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +220)
Explore More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- Stephenson has picked up a hit in 58 of 94 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- Looking at the 94 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in seven of them (7.4%), and in 1.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has had at least one RBI in 31.9% of his games this year (30 of 94), with two or more RBI seven times (7.4%).
- He has scored in 38 games this year (40.4%), including multiple runs in seven games.
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|47
|.245
|AVG
|.259
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.365
|SLG
|.365
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|57/19
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, 1.1 per game).
- Miller (6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 54 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 4.28 ERA and 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .236 to opposing hitters.
