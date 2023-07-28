Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .679 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the hill, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Brewers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Read More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is hitting .282 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 25 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 28 of 54 games this year (51.9%), with more than one hit on nine occasions (16.7%).

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4% of his trips to the plate.

In 22.2% of his games this year, Benson has picked up at least one RBI. In six of those games (11.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 20 of 54 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 27 .227 AVG .338 .341 OBP .430 .467 SLG .581 8 XBH 10 5 HR 2 11 RBI 8 32/13 K/BB 17/12 6 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings