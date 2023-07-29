Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jake Fraley -- with an on-base percentage of .243 in his past 10 games, 105 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the mound, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .264 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 62.4% of his games this season (53 of 85), with multiple hits 18 times (21.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 16.5% of his games in 2023, and 4.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 44.7% of his games this season, Fraley has driven in at least one run. In 16 of those games (18.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|39
|.265
|AVG
|.262
|.323
|OBP
|.377
|.503
|SLG
|.443
|18
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/10
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st across all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in baseball.
- The Dodgers are sending Sheehan (3-1) to make his seventh start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in six games this season. Opposing hitters have a .243 batting average against him.
