Jonathan India Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jonathan India (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Jonathan India At The Plate
- India is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.
- India has had a hit in 71 of 103 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.4%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.
- India has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this year (33 of 103), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season (53 of 103), with two or more runs 11 times (10.7%).
Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|50
|.284
|AVG
|.221
|.375
|OBP
|.297
|.453
|SLG
|.368
|20
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|8
|27
|RBI
|25
|41/22
|K/BB
|50/17
|7
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season. He is 3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the righty threw 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 6.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing hitters.
