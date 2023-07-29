How to Watch the Reds vs. Dodgers Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 29
Freddie Freeman and Will Benson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds take the field at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, at 9:10 PM ET.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Time: 9:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Reds Player Props
|Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 17th in Major League Baseball with 117 home runs.
- Fueled by 316 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .413 slugging percentage this season.
- The Reds' .252 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- Cincinnati has scored 509 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds have an OBP of .331 this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Reds rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.
- Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.69 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
- Reds pitchers have a 1.430 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Reds will hand the ball to Luke Weaver (2-2) for his 18th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 17 starts this season, he's earned one quality start.
- Weaver has started 17 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.
- He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/23/2023
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|José Ruiz
|7/24/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-2
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Colin Rea
|7/25/2023
|Brewers
|W 4-3
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Corbin Burnes
|7/26/2023
|Brewers
|L 3-0
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Freddy Peralta
|7/28/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Bobby Miller
|7/29/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Emmet Sheehan
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|-
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.