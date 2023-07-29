The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) will rely on Freddie Freeman when they host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) at Dodger Stadium on Saturday, July 29. The first pitch will be thrown at 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -200, while the underdog Reds have +165 odds to play spoiler. A 10.5-run total is listed for this game.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Emmet Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Luke Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.20 ERA)

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 85 times this season and won 49, or 57.6%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, the Dodgers have gone 12-9 (57.1%).

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers went 3-5 across the eight games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the total eight times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have won in 36, or 48.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Reds have won three of 10 games when listed as at least +165 or worse on the moneyline.

In seven games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 4-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+155) Jonathan India 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+175) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190) Will Benson 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+260)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +200 - 2nd

