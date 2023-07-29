Spencer Steer and Freddie Freeman are two of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Los Angeles Dodgers square off at Dodger Stadium on Saturday (beginning at 9:10 PM ET).

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Steer Stats

Steer has recorded 102 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 44 walks. He has driven in 56 runs with nine stolen bases.

He's slashed .276/.362/.463 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

India Stats

Jonathan India has 20 doubles, 14 home runs, 39 walks and 52 RBI (99 total hits). He's also swiped 11 bases.

He's slashing .251/.336/.409 so far this year.

India takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .167 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Brewers Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has collected 135 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .332/.413/.582 on the year.

Freeman has hit safely in seven games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .463 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and 10 RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 68 RBI. He's also stolen seven bases.

He's slashed .277/.383/.560 so far this season.

Betts takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

