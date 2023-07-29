The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) host the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) on Saturday at Dodger Stadium, at 9:10 PM ET.

The probable starters are Emmet Sheehan (3-1) for the Dodgers and Luke Weaver (2-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Dodgers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.20 ERA)

Discover More About This Game

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts over 80 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .319 against him.

Weaver has collected one quality start this year.

Weaver will look to secure his ninth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 4.7 innings per appearance.

In one of his appearances this season he has not surrender an earned run.

Luke Weaver vs. Dodgers

He will face a Dodgers offense that ranks 17th in the league with 865 total hits (on a .249 batting average). The team also slugs a collective .455 (third in the league) with 166 total home runs (second in MLB action).

In 3 2/3 innings over one appearance against the Dodgers this season, Weaver has a 17.18 ERA and a 2.182 WHIP while his opponents are hitting .375.

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Sheehan (3-1) for his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings while giving up eight earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old has pitched in six games this season with a 6.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .243.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

Sheehan has four starts of five or more innings this season in six chances. He averages 4.9 innings per outing.

In six appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

