Fever vs. Storm: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Sunday, July 30, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Indiana Fever (6-18) will be attempting to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Seattle Storm (5-19). It will air at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Fever vs. Storm matchup.
Fever vs. Storm Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN3, FOX13+, and Prime Video
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Fever vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Fever Moneyline
|Storm Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Fever (-3.5)
|164.5
|-155
|+135
|BetMGM
|Fever (-3.5)
|164.5
|-160
|+135
|PointsBet
|Fever (-3.5)
|164.5
|-170
|+130
|Tipico
|Fever (-3.5)
|165.5
|-170
|+135
Fever vs. Storm Betting Trends
- The Fever have won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.
- The Storm have covered 12 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.
- Indiana has not covered the spread when favored by 3.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
- Seattle has an ATS record of 11-8 when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs this season.
- So far this season, 12 out of the Fever's 23 games have hit the over.
- So far this year, 11 out of the Storm's 23 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
