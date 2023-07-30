Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Joey Votto (.250 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Looking to place a prop bet on Joey Votto? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is batting .184 with three doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks.
- In 38.7% of his games this season (12 of 31), Votto has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (19.4%) he recorded at least two.
- In 22.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 11 games this year (35.5%), with more than one RBI in six of those contests (19.4%).
- In nine games this season (29.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|13
|.127
|AVG
|.250
|.294
|OBP
|.321
|.364
|SLG
|.542
|5
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|4
|10
|RBI
|12
|17/9
|K/BB
|16/5
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Grove makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opponents have a .307 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.