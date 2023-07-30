Reds vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's game that pits the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) against the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Dodgers. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on July 30.
The probable pitchers are Michael Grove (2-2) for the Dodgers and Graham Ashcraft (5-7) for the Reds.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 2-8-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Reds' past 10 games.
- The Reds have won in 36, or 48%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- Cincinnati has a win-loss record of 6-11 when favored by +150 or worse by oddsmakers this year.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 40% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.8 per game).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.66 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|L 3-0
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
