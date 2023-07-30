Player prop betting options for Freddie Freeman, Spencer Steer and others are available in the Los Angeles Dodgers-Cincinnati Reds matchup at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 103 hits with 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .276/.361/.461 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Grove Stats

The Dodgers will send Michael Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start this season.

In 10 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

In 10 starts, Grove has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has one appearance with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 4.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Angels Jul. 8 6.0 6 4 4 6 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 4.0 5 1 1 3 2 at Rockies Jun. 28 5.0 8 4 4 3 2

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 135 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs and 51 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 12 stolen bases.

He's slashed .328/.409/.577 so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 107 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with seven stolen bases.

He's slashing .277/.383/.560 on the season.

Betts takes a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 games he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

