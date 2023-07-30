The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .679 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .275 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Benson has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 56 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.

In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).

In 21.4% of his games this year, Benson has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 29 .227 AVG .321 .341 OBP .418 .467 SLG .551 8 XBH 10 5 HR 2 11 RBI 8 32/13 K/BB 21/13 6 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings