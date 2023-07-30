Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .679 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is batting .275 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 50.0% of his 56 games this year, with at least two hits in 16.1% of those games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (12.5%, and 3.9% of his trips to the plate).
- In 21.4% of his games this year, Benson has tallied at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 37.5% of his games this year (21 of 56), with two or more runs four times (7.1%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|29
|.227
|AVG
|.321
|.341
|OBP
|.418
|.467
|SLG
|.551
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|32/13
|K/BB
|21/13
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Grove (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 11th start of the season. He's put together a 6.19 ERA in 56 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed a 6.19 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings in 13 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .307 to opposing hitters.
