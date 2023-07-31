Colts Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Indianapolis Colts have +10000 odds to win the Super Bowl, fourth-longest in the NFL as of December 31.
Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!
Colts Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +10000
Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Indianapolis Betting Insights
- Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of seven Colts games last season hit the over.
- On offense, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).
- Last season the Colts won just two games at home and twice away from home.
- Indianapolis won just one game when favored (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.
- The Colts were 4-7-1 in the AFC, including 1-4-1 in the AFC South.
Colts Impact Players
- Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.
- In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.
- In 16 games a season ago, Alec Pierce had 41 receptions for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns.
- In 16 games, Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (14.8 per game) and one TD.
- Zaire Franklin amassed 166 tackles, 12.0 TFL, three sacks, and six passes defended in 17 games last year.
Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|2
|September 17
|@ Texans
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|4
|October 1
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|Titans
|-
|+6600
|6
|October 15
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|7
|October 22
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|8
|October 29
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|10
|November 12
|@ Patriots
|-
|+6600
|12
|November 26
|Buccaneers
|-
|+15000
|13
|December 3
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|14
|December 10
|@ Bengals
|-
|+900
|15
|December 17
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|16
|December 24
|@ Falcons
|-
|+6600
|17
|December 31
|Raiders
|-
|+8000
|18
|January 7
|Texans
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.