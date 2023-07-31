Joey Votto, with a slugging percentage of .250 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Joey Votto At The Plate

Votto is batting .194 with four doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 40.6% of his 32 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023, and 7.1% of his trips to the plate.

Votto has picked up an RBI in 12 games this season (37.5%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (21.9%).

He has scored in 10 of 32 games (31.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 18 GP 14 .127 AVG .264 .294 OBP .328 .364 SLG .604 5 XBH 8 4 HR 5 10 RBI 15 17/9 K/BB 18/5 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings