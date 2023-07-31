The Cincinnati Reds, including Luke Maile (batting .240 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBI), battle starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is hitting .241 with eight doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

In 45.2% of his games this season (19 of 42), Maile has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (14.3%) he recorded at least two.

In four games this year, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Maile has an RBI in seven of 42 games this season, with multiple RBI in five of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this year (23.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 19 .219 AVG .273 .265 OBP .333 .328 SLG .568 3 XBH 9 2 HR 2 6 RBI 7 21/3 K/BB 9/4 1 SB 0

