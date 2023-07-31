Andrew Abbott will take the mound for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -125 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +105 moneyline odds to win. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Odds & Info

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cubs -125 +105 8 -110 -110 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 5-3.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on two occasions.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Reds' past 10 contests.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Cincinnati has entered 61 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 29-32 in those contests.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Cincinnati and its opponents have hit the over in 56 of its 106 games with a total.

In 12 games with a line this season, the Reds have a mark of 6-6-0 against the spread.

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-26 30-23 23-23 35-26 39-37 19-12

