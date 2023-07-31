Marcus Stroman will take the mound for the Chicago Cubs (53-52) on Monday, July 31 versus the Cincinnati Reds (58-49), who will answer with Andrew Abbott. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

Bookmakers list the Cubs as -120 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +100 moneyline odds. The contest's over/under is set at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to wager on the Reds' game against the Cubs but aren't quite sure where to start? We're here to help. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Reds (+100) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to take down the Cubs with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jake Fraley get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have entered the game as favorites 49 times this season and won 28, or 57.1%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 22-15 (winning 59.5% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Cubs were favored on the moneyline for three of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-1 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Chicago and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 37, or 48.7%, of the 76 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 30 times in 65 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in eight of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+165) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+150) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+160) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Will Benson 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (-133) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +150 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.