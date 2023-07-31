Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Monday, Spencer Steer (.293 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 63 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.356), slugging percentage (.455) and total hits (103) this season.
- Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 41st, his on-base percentage ranks 31st, and he is 53rd in the league in slugging.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 65 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Steer has had at least one RBI in 39.2% of his games this year (40 of 102), with more than one RBI 15 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.1% of his games this year (44 of 102), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.9%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|52
|.289
|AVG
|.258
|.382
|OBP
|.333
|.461
|SLG
|.449
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|29
|37/24
|K/BB
|49/20
|7
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (1.1 per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Stroman makes the start for the Cubs, his 23rd of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- This season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8) among pitchers who qualify.
