Tyler Stephenson -- with a slugging percentage of .296 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the mound, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler Stephenson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson is batting .252 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 38 walks.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 60 of 97 games this year (61.9%), with more than one hit on 22 occasions (22.7%).

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Stephenson has driven in a run in 30 games this season (30.9%), including seven games with more than one RBI (7.2%).

He has scored in 38 games this season (39.2%), including seven multi-run games (7.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 50 .245 AVG .258 .326 OBP .342 .365 SLG .360 9 XBH 13 5 HR 2 18 RBI 19 42/18 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings