Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
On Monday, Will Benson (.607 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Marcus Stroman. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Dodgers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has eight doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .274.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 50.9% of his 57 games this year, with at least two hits in 15.8% of those games.
- He has homered in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (seven of 57), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 12 games this year (21.1%), with more than one RBI in six of them (10.5%).
- He has scored in 22 of 57 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|30
|.227
|AVG
|.317
|.341
|OBP
|.411
|.467
|SLG
|.549
|8
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|32/13
|K/BB
|22/13
|6
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have the 12th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.07).
- Cubs pitchers combine to surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- Stroman (10-7) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 23rd start of the season. He has a 3.51 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 109 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, when he went 3 1/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
