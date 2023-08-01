On Tuesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kevin Newman At The Plate

Newman has 15 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .262.

Newman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.

Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (4.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 20 games this year (31.7%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 22 of 63 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 31 .248 AVG .278 .289 OBP .348 .371 SLG .392 7 XBH 11 3 HR 0 15 RBI 13 20/6 K/BB 9/10 5 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings