The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

Justin Steele TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Explore More About This Game

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .230 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.

In 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%) Senzel has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 65), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.

Senzel has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 31 .212 AVG .250 .266 OBP .348 .327 SLG .440 7 XBH 9 3 HR 5 17 RBI 19 31/8 K/BB 21/15 4 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings