Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Justin Steele

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 103 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.

He ranks 43rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.

Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (65 of 103), with more than one hit 29 times (28.2%).

He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Steer has driven in a run in 40 games this season (38.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.7% of his games this year (45 of 103), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .289 AVG .255 .382 OBP .336 .461 SLG .445 16 XBH 21 7 HR 8 29 RBI 29 37/24 K/BB 50/22 7 SB 2

Cubs Pitching Rankings