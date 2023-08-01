Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Justin Steele on the mound, August 1 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 103 hits and an OBP of .358 to go with a slugging percentage of .453. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 31st in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
- Steer has gotten at least one hit in 63.1% of his games this season (65 of 103), with more than one hit 29 times (28.2%).
- He has hit a home run in 14.6% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has driven in a run in 40 games this season (38.8%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (14.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.7% of his games this year (45 of 103), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.8%) he has scored more than once.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.255
|.382
|OBP
|.336
|.461
|SLG
|.445
|16
|XBH
|21
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|29
|37/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|7
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs' 4.09 team ERA ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Steele (11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 2.87 ERA ranks fourth, 1.122 WHIP ranks 16th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 37th.
