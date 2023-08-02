At +12500, the Indianapolis Colts have the fourth-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of December 31.

Watch the Colts this season on Fubo!

Colts Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +550

+550 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +12500

Looking to place a futures bet on the Colts to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Indianapolis Betting Insights

Indianapolis put together a 6-11-0 record against the spread last season.

The Colts and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

From an offensive standpoint, Indianapolis ranked 27th in the with 311.6 yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 15th in total defense (334 yards allowed per contest).

The Colts won only two games at home last year and two away from home.

Indianapolis won just one game as favorites (1-5-1), while posting a 3-7 record as an underdog.

In the AFC South, the Colts won just one game (1-4-1), and in the conference overall they went 4-7-1.

Colts Impact Players

Michael Pittman Jr. had 99 catches for 925 yards (57.8 per game) and four touchdowns in 16 games last year.

In 15 games with the Bills last season, Isaiah McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards (28.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Alec Pierce had 41 catches for 593 yards (37.1 per game) and two touchdowns in 16 games a season ago.

Deon Jackson rushed for 236 yards (14.8 per game) and one touchdown in 16 games.

In 17 games last year, Zaire Franklin posted 3.0 sacks to go with 12.0 TFL and 166 tackles.

Bet on Colts to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Colts NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Jaguars - +2800 2 September 17 @ Texans - +20000 3 September 24 @ Ravens - +2000 4 October 1 Rams - +8000 5 October 8 Titans - +10000 6 October 15 @ Jaguars - +2800 7 October 22 Browns - +3500 8 October 29 Saints - +4000 9 November 5 @ Panthers - +8000 10 November 12 @ Patriots - +6600 12 November 26 Buccaneers - +15000 13 December 3 @ Titans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Bengals - +1100 15 December 17 Steelers - +6000 16 December 24 @ Falcons - +8000 17 December 31 Raiders - +8000 18 January 7 Texans - +20000

Odds are current as of August 2 at 5:18 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.