Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds will try to take down Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs when the teams meet on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds have hit 121 homers this season, which ranks 18th in the league.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 535 total runs this season.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.77 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.429 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will hand the ball to Brandon Williamson (3-2) for his 14th start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up two earned runs while allowing eight hits.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williamson has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has one appearance this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 13 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett

