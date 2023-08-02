Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last game (2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Discover More About This Game
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (105) this season.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.
- Steer has had a hit in 66 of 104 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 30 times (28.8%).
- He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 41 games this season (39.4%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this year (44.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|54
|.289
|AVG
|.259
|.382
|OBP
|.338
|.461
|SLG
|.454
|16
|XBH
|23
|7
|HR
|8
|29
|RBI
|30
|37/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|7
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 112 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in baseball.
- Smyly makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he tossed 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.
