On Wednesday, Spencer Steer (on the back of going 2-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Discover More About This Game

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati in OBP (.358), slugging percentage (.457) and total hits (105) this season.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 51st in slugging among qualifying batters in MLB.

Steer has had a hit in 66 of 104 games this season (63.5%), including multiple hits 30 times (28.8%).

He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

In 41 games this season (39.4%), Steer has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (14.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 46 times this year (44.2%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.7%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 54 .289 AVG .259 .382 OBP .338 .461 SLG .454 16 XBH 23 7 HR 8 29 RBI 30 37/24 K/BB 50/22 7 SB 2

