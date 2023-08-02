Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson has nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .280.
- Benson has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.2% of them.
- He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.3%).
- He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|31
|.227
|AVG
|.326
|.341
|OBP
|.414
|.467
|SLG
|.581
|8
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|9
|32/13
|K/BB
|22/13
|6
|SB
|4
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, one per game).
- Smyly (8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 41st in K/9 (8.1).
