Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

  • Benson has nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .280.
  • Benson has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.2% of them.
  • He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.3%).
  • He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 31
.227 AVG .326
.341 OBP .414
.467 SLG .581
8 XBH 13
5 HR 2
11 RBI 9
32/13 K/BB 22/13
6 SB 4

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cubs have the 13th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.13).
  • The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, one per game).
  • Smyly (8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was out of the bullpen on Saturday when the left-hander threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 50th in WHIP (1.352), and 41st in K/9 (8.1).
