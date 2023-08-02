Will Benson -- with a slugging percentage of .621 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the mound, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a triple and an RBI) against the Cubs.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson has nine doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 26 walks while batting .280.

Benson has picked up a hit in 51.7% of his 58 games this year, with at least two hits in 17.2% of them.

He has gone deep in 12.1% of his games in 2023 (seven of 58), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Benson has picked up an RBI in 13 games this season (22.4%), with two or more RBI in six of them (10.3%).

He has scored in 23 games this season (39.7%), including four multi-run games (6.9%).

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 31 .227 AVG .326 .341 OBP .414 .467 SLG .581 8 XBH 13 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 32/13 K/BB 22/13 6 SB 4

