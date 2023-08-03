Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
On Thursday, Joey Votto (.237 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, two walks and eight RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Jameson Taillon. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit two homers in his previous game (going 2-for-4) against the Cubs.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +270)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto has four doubles, 11 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .216.
- In 44.1% of his 34 games this season, Votto has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 26.5% of his games this season, and 8.2% of his plate appearances.
- In 14 games this season (41.2%), Votto has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (23.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 35.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (8.8%).
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|16
|.127
|AVG
|.295
|.294
|OBP
|.348
|.364
|SLG
|.689
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|17/9
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.15 team ERA ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Taillon (5-6) out to make his 19th start of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Saturday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .272 batting average against him.
