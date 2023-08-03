Jeimer Candelario and the Chicago Cubs will try to do damage against Luke Weaver when he starts for the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday at 8:05 PM ET, in the final game of a four-game series at Wrigley Field.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 125 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati ranks 11th in the majors with a .417 team slugging percentage.

The Reds rank 13th in MLB with a .253 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 541.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd in strikeouts per game (9.1) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati averages the 20th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.5) in the majors this season.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.84) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined 1.436 WHIP as a pitching staff, fifth-highest in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Weaver (2-3) will take to the mound for the Reds and make his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed two hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has two quality starts in 18 chances this season.

In 18 starts this season, Weaver has lasted five or more innings nine times, with an average of 4.8 innings per appearance.

He has made 18 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto

