The Chicago Cubs (55-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) will square off on Thursday, August 3 at Wrigley Field, with Jameson Taillon starting for the Cubs and Luke Weaver taking the mound for the Reds. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:05 PM ET.

The Cubs are favored in this one, at -160, while the underdog Reds have +135 odds to upset. The total is 10 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cubs have been favored 52 times and won 30, or 57.7%, of those games.

The Cubs have gone 9-5 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter (64.3% winning percentage).

Chicago has a 61.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Cubs have a 3-1 record over the four games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total six times.

The Reds have been underdogs in 79 games this season and have come away with the win 38 times (48.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Reds have come away with a win 14 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by oddsmakers, the Reds had a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Reds vs. Cubs Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+140) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+170) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+185) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+160) Will Benson 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+250)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.