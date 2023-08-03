You can wager on player prop bet odds for Nico Hoerner, Spencer Steer and others on the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday at Wrigley Field.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Steer Stats

Steer has 106 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 46 walks and 61 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .272/.357/.463 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0

Jake Fraley Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Fraley Stats

Jake Fraley has 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 32 walks and 63 RBI (76 total hits). He has swiped 19 bases.

He's slashing .266/.347/.472 so far this year.

Fraley Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 2 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 1 at Dodgers Jul. 30 3-for-4 1 0 1 4 1 at Dodgers Jul. 29 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Jameson Taillon Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Taillon Stats

The Cubs' Jameson Taillon (5-6) will make his 19th start of the season.

He has started 18 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Taillon will look to finish five or more innings for the 11th start in a row.

He has made 18 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Taillon Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 29 6.0 2 1 1 4 4 vs. Cardinals Jul. 23 5.2 7 1 1 6 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 18 5.2 7 3 3 4 1 at Yankees Jul. 7 8.0 1 0 0 4 2 vs. Guardians Jul. 2 5.0 7 6 5 6 0

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 119 hits with 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen 24 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.333/.401 so far this year.

Hoerner hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 1-for-6 2 0 0 1 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

Jeimer Candelario Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Candelario Stats

Jeimer Candelario has 103 hits with 33 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 37 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .273/.355/.499 slash line on the year.

Candelario enters this game looking to extend his five-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .667 with four doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Candelario Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 2 4-for-4 4 0 0 6 0 vs. Reds Aug. 1 4-for-5 2 0 0 5 0 at Mets Jul. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 29 2-for-3 2 0 1 3 0 at Mets Jul. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

