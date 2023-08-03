The Chicago Cubs (55-53) play the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) after Ian Happ homered twice in a 16-6 victory over the Reds. The game begins at 8:05 PM ET on Thursday.

The probable pitchers are Jameson Taillon (5-6) for the Cubs and Luke Weaver (2-3) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Taillon - CHC (5-6, 5.46 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-3, 6.80 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 19th of the season. He is 2-3 with a 6.80 ERA and 67 strikeouts in 86 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Sunday, the righty threw six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.

The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.80, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season. Opponents are hitting .306 against him.

Weaver has two quality starts under his belt this year.

Weaver has nine starts this campaign that he pitched five or more innings.

He has had one outing this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jameson Taillon

The Cubs will hand the ball to Taillon (5-6) for his 19th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings while giving up one earned run on two hits in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46 and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .272 in 18 games this season.

In 18 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in three of them.

Taillon has 10 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 18 chances this season.

Jameson Taillon vs. Reds

The Reds have scored 541 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB. They have 944 hits, 10th in baseball, with 125 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has faced the Reds one time this season, allowing them to go 6-for-19 with two doubles and four RBI in 4 2/3 innings.

