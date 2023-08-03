Spencer Steer Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Spencer Steer -- hitting .282 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the mound, on August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Cubs.
Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Spencer Steer At The Plate
- Steer has 106 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .463. All three of those stats are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- He ranks 43rd in batting average, 29th in on base percentage, and 46th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.
- Steer has picked up a hit in 67 of 105 games this season, with multiple hits 30 times.
- He has gone deep in 15.2% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Steer has an RBI in 42 of 105 games this season, with multiple RBI in 16 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 44.8% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 6.7%.
Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|55
|.289
|AVG
|.258
|.382
|OBP
|.336
|.461
|SLG
|.464
|16
|XBH
|24
|7
|HR
|9
|29
|RBI
|32
|37/24
|K/BB
|50/22
|7
|SB
|2
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to allow 116 home runs (1.1 per game), the fifth-fewest in baseball.
- Taillon gets the start for the Cubs, his 19th of the season. He is 5-6 with a 5.46 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up a 5.46 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings across 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .272 to his opponents.
