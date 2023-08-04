On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Connecticut Sun (19-7) hit the court against the Indiana Fever (7-19) at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Fever vs. Sun matchup.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info

  • Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ION
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Fever vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sun Moneyline Fever Moneyline
BetMGM Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -350 +260
PointsBet Sun (-8.5) 160.5 -350 +250

Fever vs. Sun Betting Trends

  • The Sun have put together a 13-12-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Fever have put together a 13-11-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Connecticut has covered the spread once when favored by 8.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).
  • Indiana is 5-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Sun's 25 games have gone over the point total.
  • Fever games have hit the over 12 out of 25 times this year.

