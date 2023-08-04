A game after scoring 23 points in a 72-71 victory over the Mercury, Emma Cannon leads the Indiana Fever (7-19) at home versus the Connecticut Sun (19-7) on Friday, August 4, 2023. It will tip at 7:00 PM ET on ION.

The game has no set line.

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Fever vs. Sun Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Sun with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Sun Score Prediction

Prediction: Sun 90 Fever 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Sun

Computer Predicted Spread: Connecticut (-15.5) Computer Predicted Total: 164.0

Fever vs. Sun Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has 13 wins in 25 games against the spread this year.

There have been 12 Indiana's games (out of 25) that hit the over this season.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Fever Performance Insights

The Fever rank seventh in the WNBA with 80.3 points per game, but their defense has lagged behind, surrendering 85.1 points per game (second-worst in league).

Indiana is pulling down 34.5 boards per game this season (fifth-ranked in WNBA), and it has ceded only 32.4 rebounds per contest (second-best).

This season, the Fever are averaging 14.0 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.9 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Fever are averaging 6.2 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA), and they have a 32.1% three-point percentage (ninth-ranked).

It's been a difficult stretch for the Fever in terms of threes allowed, as they are ceding 8.4 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA) and are allowing a 36.9% three-point percentage to opposing teams (worst).

In terms of shot breakdown, Indiana has taken 71.9% two-pointers (accounting for 79.4% of the team's baskets) and 28.1% from beyond the arc (20.6%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.