Kevin Newman Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Kevin Newman -- hitting .240 with four doubles, a walk and two RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the mound, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Cubs.
Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Newman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
|How to Watch Reds vs Nationals
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
Kevin Newman At The Plate
- Newman has 16 doubles, three home runs and 17 walks while batting .263.
- Newman has gotten a hit in 42 of 65 games this year (64.6%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (16.9%).
- In three games this season, he has homered (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the plate).
- Newman has had an RBI in 20 games this year (30.8%), including seven multi-RBI outings (10.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 24 of 65 games (36.9%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.248
|AVG
|.279
|.289
|OBP
|.350
|.371
|SLG
|.394
|7
|XBH
|12
|3
|HR
|0
|15
|RBI
|13
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/11
|5
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all league pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to surrender 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Corbin makes the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season. He is 7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the left-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 34-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 59th, 1.532 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.