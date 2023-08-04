Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (59-52) and Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (46-63) will match up in the series opener on Friday, August 4 at Great American Ball Park. The matchup will begin at 6:40 PM ET.

The Reds are the favorite in this one, at -185, while the underdog Nationals have +150 odds to win. The game's total has been listed at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 4, 2023

Friday, August 4, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Graham Ashcraft - CIN (6-7, 5.31 ERA) vs Patrick Corbin - WSH (7-11, 5.14 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Reds have won 17 out of the 26 games, or 65.4%, in which they've been favored.

The Reds have played as moneyline favorites of -185 or shorter in only two games this season, which they won both.

The implied probability of a win from Cincinnati, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

In the last 10 games, the Reds have not been favored on the moneyline.

In its last 10 matchups, Cincinnati and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Nationals have been underdogs in 97 games this season and have come away with the win 40 times (41.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Nationals have been victorious 20 times in 42 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+333) 0.5 (+100) Nick Senzel 1.5 (+170) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Joey Votto 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Stuart Fairchild 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+195)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +180 - 2nd

