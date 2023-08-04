Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Tyler Stephenson (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a home run, two walks and two RBI) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Corbin. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is hitting .251 with 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks.
- In 61 of 99 games this season (61.6%) Stephenson has had a hit, and in 23 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has driven in a run in 31 games this year (31.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (8.1%).
- He has scored in 39.4% of his games this season (39 of 99), with two or more runs eight times (8.1%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.245
|AVG
|.257
|.326
|OBP
|.336
|.365
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|42/18
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Nationals give up the third-most home runs in baseball (154 total, 1.4 per game).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season.
- The lefty's last appearance came on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 34-year-old ranks 59th in ERA (5.14), 62nd in WHIP (1.532), and 58th in K/9 (6.2).
