The Atlanta Braves versus the Chicago Cubs is a game to catch on a Saturday MLB schedule that includes plenty of exciting matchups.

We have what you need regarding how to watch today's MLB action right here. Take a look at the links below.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Yankees (57-53) play the Houston Astros (63-48)

The Astros hope to get a road victory at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.263 AVG, 16 HR, 45 RBI) HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.300 AVG, 19 HR, 77 RBI)

HOU Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -139 +118 8.5

The Detroit Tigers (48-61) face the Tampa Bay Rays (67-45)

The Rays will look to pick up a road win at Comerica Park against the Tigers on Saturday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.226 AVG, 15 HR, 59 RBI) TB Key Player: Wander Franco (.264 AVG, 14 HR, 52 RBI)

TB Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -146 +122 8

The Chicago Cubs (56-54) play the Atlanta Braves (70-37)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Wrigley Field versus the Cubs on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 2:20 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI)

Nico Hoerner (.279 AVG, 8 HR, 58 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.338 AVG, 25 HR, 65 RBI)

ATL Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -149 +127 10.5

The Texas Rangers (64-46) host the Miami Marlins (58-53)

The Marlins will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Saturday at 4:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.279 AVG, 17 HR, 70 RBI) MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.376 AVG, 3 HR, 51 RBI)

TEX Moneyline MIA Moneyline Total -197 +165 9

The Cincinnati Reds (59-53) host the Washington Nationals (47-63)

The Nationals will look to pick up a road win at Great American Ball Park against the Reds on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CIN Key Player: Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI)

Spencer Steer (.272 AVG, 17 HR, 62 RBI) WSH Key Player: Lane Thomas (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

CIN Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -222 +183 10.5

The Boston Red Sox (57-52) play the Toronto Blue Jays (61-50)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI)

Justin Turner (.286 AVG, 17 HR, 71 RBI) TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.266 AVG, 18 HR, 69 RBI)

The Philadelphia Phillies (59-51) face the Kansas City Royals (36-75)

The Royals will hit the field at Citizens Bank Park versus the Phillies on Saturday at 6:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-PH

NBCS-PH Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

PHI Key Player: Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI)

Bryson Stott (.303 AVG, 9 HR, 39 RBI) KC Key Player: Bobby Witt Jr. (.270 AVG, 20 HR, 66 RBI)

PHI Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -232 +192 9.5

The Baltimore Orioles (68-42) face the New York Mets (50-59)

The Mets hope to get a road victory at Oriole Park at Camden Yards versus the Orioles on Saturday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BAL Key Player: Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI)

Adley Rutschman (.273 AVG, 14 HR, 51 RBI) NYM Key Player: Francisco Lindor (.238 AVG, 22 HR, 69 RBI)

BAL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -179 +151 9.5

The Oakland Athletics (30-80) face the San Francisco Giants (61-49)

The Giants will hit the field at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Saturday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.242 AVG, 18 HR, 48 RBI) SF Key Player: LaMonte Wade Jr (.268 AVG, 11 HR, 31 RBI)

SF Moneyline OAK Moneyline Total -177 +150 7.5

The Minnesota Twins (57-54) take on the Arizona Diamondbacks (57-54)

The Diamondbacks hope to get a road victory at Target Field versus the Twins on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSN

BSN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Carlos Correa (.220 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI)

Carlos Correa (.220 AVG, 12 HR, 45 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.278 AVG, 21 HR, 59 RBI)

MIN Moneyline ARI Moneyline Total -161 +137 8.5

The Milwaukee Brewers (59-52) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (49-60)

The Pirates will look to pick up a road win at American Family Field versus the Brewers on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Christian Yelich (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI)

Christian Yelich (.293 AVG, 16 HR, 63 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.268 AVG, 13 HR, 51 RBI)

MIL Moneyline PIT Moneyline Total -255 +208 8

The Cleveland Guardians (54-56) face the Chicago White Sox (43-68)

The White Sox hope to get a road victory at Progressive Field versus the Guardians on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI)

José Ramírez (.286 AVG, 18 HR, 64 RBI) CHW Key Player: Luis Robert (.267 AVG, 29 HR, 60 RBI)

CLE Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -143 +122 8.5

The St. Louis Cardinals (48-63) host the Colorado Rockies (43-66)

The Rockies will hit the field at Busch Stadium against the Cardinals on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

STL Key Player: Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI)

Nolan Arenado (.283 AVG, 23 HR, 79 RBI) COL Key Player: Ryan McMahon (.263 AVG, 18 HR, 57 RBI)

STL Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -240 +197 9.5

The San Diego Padres (54-56) play the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-45)

The Dodgers will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Saturday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 71 RBI)

Juan Soto (.276 AVG, 24 HR, 71 RBI) LAD Key Player: Freddie Freeman (.340 AVG, 22 HR, 76 RBI)

The Los Angeles Angels (56-55) face the Seattle Mariners (58-52)

The Mariners hope to get a road victory at Angel Stadium of Anaheim versus the Angels on Saturday at 9:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSW

BSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAA Key Player: Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI)

Shohei Ohtani (.310 AVG, 40 HR, 82 RBI) SEA Key Player: Julio Rodríguez (.251 AVG, 18 HR, 60 RBI)

SEA Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -138 +117 9

