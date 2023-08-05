On Saturday, Nick Senzel (hitting .154 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-5 in his previous game against the Nationals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .230 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

In 36 of 68 games this year (52.9%) Senzel has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).

In nine games this year, he has hit a home run (13.2%, and 3.6% of his trips to the dish).

In 27 games this year (39.7%), Senzel has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 of 68 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 33 .212 AVG .250 .264 OBP .347 .347 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 4 HR 5 18 RBI 19 32/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings