The Cincinnati Reds and Spencer Steer head into the second of a three-game series against Joey Meneses and the Washington Nationals on Saturday at Great American Ball Park.

Oddsmakers list the Reds as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Nationals +185 moneyline odds to win. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Reds vs. Nationals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023

4:10 PM ET

Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Reds -225 +185 10.5 -115 -105 - - -

Reds Recent Betting Performance

The Reds have been the favorite once in the past 10 games and lost that contest.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Reds and their opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

Reds Betting Records & Stats

The Reds have won 63% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (17-10).

Cincinnati has never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -225 or shorter.

The Reds have an implied moneyline win probability of 69.2% in this contest.

Cincinnati has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 59 of those games (59-51-1).

The Reds have put together a 6-6-0 record ATS this season (covering 50% of the time).

Reds Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 28-27 31-26 23-23 36-30 40-38 19-15

