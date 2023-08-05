On Saturday, August 5, Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (59-53) host Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (47-63) at Great American Ball Park. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Nationals have +185 odds to play spoiler. The over/under for the matchup is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott - CIN (6-2, 2.35 ERA) vs Joan Adon - WSH (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have won 17, or 63%, of the 27 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Reds have not played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 69.2% chance to win.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds were named the moneyline favorite by bookmakers just once, a game they lost.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Cincinnati and its opponents combined to hit the over four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 98 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.8%) in those games.

This season, the Nationals have come away with a win six times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +185 or worse on the moneyline.

In eight games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Nationals have a record of 4-4.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U TJ Friedl 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+140) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+140) Joey Votto 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+260) 0.5 (+125) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+190)

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +190 - 2nd

