Top Player Prop Bets for Reds vs. Nationals on August 5, 2023
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas are among the players with prop bets on the table when the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals meet at Great American Ball Park on Saturday (at 4:10 PM ET).
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 47 walks and 62 RBI (108 total hits). He's also swiped nine bases.
- He's slashing .272/.357/.469 so far this year.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Nationals
|Aug. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|6
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Aug. 1
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|0-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Jake Fraley Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Fraley Stats
- Jake Fraley has 76 hits with 14 doubles, 15 home runs, 33 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen 20 bases.
- He's slashed .263/.346/.467 so far this year.
Fraley Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Cubs
|Aug. 3
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Cubs
|Aug. 2
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Cubs
|Jul. 31
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 30
|3-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals
Lane Thomas Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Thomas Stats
- Thomas has put up 124 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 60 runs with 12 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .286/.331/.479 so far this year.
Thomas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|3-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|9
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Joey Meneses Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Meneses Stats
- Joey Meneses has recorded 116 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 60 runs.
- He has a slash line of .282/.323/.411 so far this season.
- Meneses has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .300 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBI.
Meneses Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Reds
|Aug. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 2
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Brewers
|Aug. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Brewers
|Jul. 31
|3-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|7
|at Mets
|Jul. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
