In the semifinals of the Citi Open on Saturday, Taylor Fritz (ranked No. 9) takes on Tallon Griekspoor (No. 37).

In this Semifinal match versus Griekspoor (+220), Fritz is favored with -300 odds.

Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Match Information

Tournament: The Citi Open

The Citi Open Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Saturday, August 5

Saturday, August 5 Venue: Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park

Fitzerald Tennis Center Rock Creek Park Location: Washington, District of Columbia

Washington, District of Columbia Court Surface: Hard

Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Taylor Fritz has a 75.0% chance to win.

Taylor Fritz Tallon Griekspoor -300 Odds to Win Match +220 -100 Odds to Win Tournament +650 75.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 31.2% 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 13.3% 58.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 41.4

Taylor Fritz vs. Tallon Griekspoor Trends and Insights

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Fritz defeated Jordan Thompson 6-3, 6-3.

Griekspoor won 7-5, 6-4 against Jeffrey John Wolf in the quarterfinals on Friday.

Fritz has played 26.1 games per match (24.1 in best-of-three matches) in his 70 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Fritz has played 46 matches over the past year, totaling 25.8 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 55.3% of games.

Griekspoor is averaging 25.4 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 48 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.9% of those games.

Through 30 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Griekspoor has averaged 24.6 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Fritz and Griekspoor have not played against each other.

