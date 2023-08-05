Russell Henley is the current leader (+200) at the 2023 Wyndham Championship after two rounds of play.

Wyndham Championship Third Round Information

  • Start Time: 7:40 AM ET
  • Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
  • Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
  • Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards

Wyndham Championship Best Odds to Win

Russell Henley

  • Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 1st (-12)
  • Odds to Win: +200

Henley Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 62 -8 6 0 1st
Round 2 66 -4 5 1 16th

Billy Horschel

  • Tee Time: 1:50 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 2nd (-11)
  • Odds to Win: +550

Horschel Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 4 1 16th
Round 2 62 -8 7 1 1st

Brendon Todd

  • Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +800

Todd Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 67 -3 6 1 16th
Round 2 63 -7 8 1 2nd

Byeong-Hun An

  • Tee Time: 1:30 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +850

An Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 63 -7 8 1 2nd
Round 2 67 -3 3 2 28th

Lucas Glover

  • Tee Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Current Rank: 3rd (-10)
  • Odds to Win: +900

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish
Round 1 66 -4 5 1 7th
Round 2 64 -6 7 1 5th

Wyndham Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win
Adam Svensson 3rd (-10) +1000
Ludvig Aberg 7th (-8) +1800
JT Poston 8th (-7) +2500
Stephan Jaeger 8th (-7) +3500
Andrew Putnam 52nd (-2) +5000
Sung-Jae Im 21st (-5) +5500
Brandon Wu 8th (-7) +6600
Martin Laird 52nd (-2) +6600
Eric Cole 12th (-6) +6600
Justin Thomas 21st (-5) +8000

