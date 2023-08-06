Sunday's contest features the San Diego Padres (55-56) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (63-46) facing off at PETCO Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 6-4 victory for the Padres according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:10 PM ET on August 6.

The probable pitchers are Lance Lynn (7-9) for the Dodgers and Rich Hill (7-10) for the Padres.

Dodgers vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California

PETCO Park in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Dodgers vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Padres 6, Dodgers 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and have gone 5-3 in those contests.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last three games with a spread, the Dodgers covered the spread each time.

This season, the Dodgers have won 53 out of the 90 games, or 58.9%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has a record of 44-32 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 616 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have a 4.46 team ERA that ranks 18th across all league pitching staffs.

Padres Performance Insights

The Padres are underdogs for the first time in a while, as they have not been listed as underdogs in their last 10 games.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, San Diego and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Padres' ATS record is 2-1-0 over their previous 10 games (three of those games had spread set by bookmakers).

The Padres have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

San Diego has a win-loss record of 3-12 when favored by +105 or worse by bookmakers this year.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 48.8% chance of pulling out a win.

San Diego scores the 13th-most runs in baseball (516 total, 4.6 per game).

The Padres have the first-best ERA (3.75) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup August 1 Athletics W 7-3 Lance Lynn vs Ken Waldichuk August 2 Athletics W 10-1 Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris August 3 Athletics W 8-2 Julio Urías vs JP Sears August 4 @ Padres W 10-5 Bobby Miller vs Yu Darvish August 5 @ Padres L 8-3 Michael Grove vs Blake Snell August 6 @ Padres - Lance Lynn vs Rich Hill August 7 @ Padres - Tony Gonsolin vs Seth Lugo August 8 @ Diamondbacks - Julio Urías vs TBA August 9 @ Diamondbacks - Bobby Miller vs Brandon Pfaadt August 10 Rockies - Emmet Sheehan vs Ty Blach August 11 Rockies - Lance Lynn vs Austin Gomber

Padres Schedule