The Indiana Fever (7-19) will visit the Atlanta Dream (14-13) after dropping three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 6, 2023.

The game has no line set.

Fever vs. Dream Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia

Gateway Center Arena in College Park, Georgia TV: ESPN3 and BSSO

Fever vs. Dream Score Prediction

Prediction: Dream 87 Fever 77

Spread & Total Prediction for Fever vs. Dream

Computer Predicted Spread: Atlanta (-10.2)

Atlanta (-10.2) Computer Predicted Total: 163.5

Fever vs. Dream Spread & Total Insights

Indiana has covered the spread 13 times in 26 games.

Indiana has seen 12 of its 26 games hit the over.

Fever Performance Insights

On offense the Fever are the seventh-ranked team in the WNBA (80.3 points per game). On defense they are third-worst (85.1 points allowed per game).

Indiana is fifth in the league in rebounds per game (34.5) and second-best in rebounds conceded (32.4).

The Fever are eighth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14) and ninth in turnovers forced (12.9).

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are ranked ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

The Fever are the second-worst team in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (8.4 per game) and worst in 3-point percentage defensively (36.9%).

Indiana takes 71.9% percent of its shots from inside the 3-point line, and 28.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 79.4% of Indiana's baskets are 2-pointers, and 20.6% are 3-pointers.

