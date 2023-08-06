The Indiana Fever (7-20) will hope to break a three-game road skid when visiting the Atlanta Dream (14-13) on Sunday, August 6, 2023 at Gateway Center Arena, airing at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN3 and BSSO.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Dream or Fever with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Arena: Gateway Center Arena

Gateway Center Arena Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Dream

Indiana puts up 5.1 fewer points per game (80) than Atlanta give up (85.1).

Indiana has shot at a 43.8% clip from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points higher than the 42.5% shooting opponents of Atlanta have averaged.

This season, the Fever have a 5-12 record in games the team collectively shoots above 42.5% from the field.

Indiana's three-point shooting percentage this season (32%) is only 1.1 percentage points lower than opponents of Atlanta are averaging (33.1%).

The Fever are 4-6 when shooting over 33.1% as a team from three-point range.

Atlanta averages 36.3 rebounds a contest, 2.1 more rebounds per game than Indiana's average.

Fever Recent Performance

While the Fever are scoring 80 points per game in 2023, they have fallen short of that over their past 10 games, producing 76.8 points per contest.

Indiana is averaging 76.8 points per game in its past 10 games, which is 3.2 fewer points than its average for the season (80).

Over their last 10 games, the Fever are making 6.3 treys per game, the same number as their season average. They own a better three-point percentage over their previous 10 games (32.3%) compared to their season average (32%).

Fever Injuries