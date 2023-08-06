Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 8:29 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Nick Senzel? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .227 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.
- Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (36 of 69), with at least two hits 14 times (20.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- In 39.1% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 27 games this year (39.1%), including seven multi-run games (10.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|33
|.207
|AVG
|.250
|.258
|OBP
|.347
|.339
|SLG
|.426
|8
|XBH
|9
|4
|HR
|5
|18
|RBI
|19
|32/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Nationals has a collective 7.6 K/9, the second-worst in MLB.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Nationals give up the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to the mound to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.